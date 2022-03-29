Ipid probes death of unknown man who 'held Limpopo police hostage'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday said it had opened an inquest after an unknown man who allegedly took police officers hostage was killed on Monday.

The incident happened at the Jane Furse police station in Limpopo.

“It is alleged that the deceased entered the Jane Furse police station on March 28 at about 8pm. He grabbed a firearm arm from the thigh holster of one of the police officers who was executing his community service centre (CSC) duties,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

“He held police members hostage and said he would kill them,” Suping added.

Some police officers from the CSC unit were able to inform their counterparts about the hostage drama.

“A hostage negotiator was brought in, with members from the tactical response team for backup. The deceased refused to surrender after requests to do so from the hostage negotiator,” Suping added.

“The tactical team entered the office where the deceased was firing shots. Police members retaliated,” she said.

The suspect was shot dead. Police said they found sachets of used nyaope and a syringe in his possession.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.