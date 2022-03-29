×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ipid probes death of unknown man who 'held Limpopo police hostage'

29 March 2022 - 16:51
Ipid is investigating the death of a man shot by Jane Furse police on Monday. Stock photo.
Ipid is investigating the death of a man shot by Jane Furse police on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday said it had opened an inquest after an unknown man who allegedly took police officers hostage was killed on Monday. 

The incident happened at the Jane Furse police station in Limpopo. 

“It is alleged that the deceased entered the Jane Furse police station on March 28 at about 8pm. He grabbed a firearm arm from the thigh holster of one of the police officers who was executing his community service centre (CSC) duties,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping. 

“He held police members hostage and said he would kill them,” Suping added. 

Some police officers from the CSC unit were able to inform their counterparts about the hostage drama.

“A hostage negotiator was brought in, with members from the tactical response team for backup. The deceased refused to surrender after requests to do so from the hostage negotiator,” Suping added. 

“The tactical team entered the office where the deceased was firing shots. Police members retaliated,” she said.

The suspect was shot dead. Police said they found sachets of used nyaope and a syringe in his possession. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Suspected robber killed after allegedly pointing firearm at police officer

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the shooting.
News
3 weeks ago

University of Limpopo, Saica in ‘shock’ at gunning down of professor

The University of Limpopo has expressed shock at the death of Prof Mohamed Saber Tayob, who was gunned down while jogging early on Sunday.
News
2 weeks ago

Three police officers shot dead by criminals, two injured within 72 hours

Five police officers have been attacked by criminals within 72 hours across three provinces - three of them succumbing to fatal gunshot injuries.
News
2 days ago

Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments

“What do you guys want from me?” screamed Dr George Koboka as he confronted two gunmen who invaded his consultation room before two shots went off.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  2. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  3. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  4. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News
  5. Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...