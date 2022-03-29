×

South Africa

Need time off work? Here’s how to make the most of the public holiday bonanza in April and May

On offer is more than two weeks of rest

29 March 2022 - 12:30
Now is the time to start planning a long break from the workplace. File photo.
Image: 123RF/pinkomelet

The first quarter of 2022 is about to wrap up and if you are looking at your calendar to plan a holiday, the months of April and May offer an ideal opportunity.

The two months have several public holidays which, if maximised effectively, can offer more than two weeks of rest. 

Here’s how you can make the most of the public holidays:

April 15 is Good Friday and the weekend extends to April 18, which is Family Day. 

You can maximise the holidays by applying for four leave days between April 19 and 22, which falls on a Friday.

You could take three more days — April 25, 26, and 28  — because April 27 is Freedom Day and a public holiday.

You can stretch the weekend even further by taking a day off on April 29, and you will return to the office on May 3 after the Worker’s Day holiday that falls May 2. 

SA observes 12 public holidays a year in terms of the Public Holidays Act.

The act stipulates if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday after is a public holiday, but if it falls on a Saturday it is forfeited. 

