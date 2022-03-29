×

South Africa

Put South Africans first, Operation Dudula tells companies in Tshwane

29 March 2022 - 16:34
Members of Operation Dudula marched to submit a memorandum of demands against the employment of 'illegal foreigners' in Tshwane on Tuesday.
Image: Alon Skuy

Operation Dudula in Tshwane has given companies in Rosslyn 14 days to comply with their demands regarding the hiring of foreigners. 

Hundreds of Operation Dudula members gathered outside the Rosslyn police station on Tuesday, from where they marched to submit a memorandum calling on companies including Afrit and Praga to “put South Africans first”. 

Zandile Dabula, general secretary for Operation Dudula, said they decided to visit Afrit and Praga because they were among the larger companies in Tshwane.

“We know they have ghost employees and they've got non-documented foreign nationals. We are going to the department of employment and labour. We did submit a letter requesting a meeting with [home affairs minister] Aaron Motsoaledi but we have not received feedback,” said Dabula.

Members demanded that the authorities checked who was employed at companies and if necessary enforce the law.

Both the companies have denied the claims, saying that by far the majority of their employees were South Africans — with less than 1% of the workforce being foreigners. 

LISTEN | Legal immigrants can be ‘acknowledged’: Tshwane Dudula group

Operation Dudula members gathered in Rosslyn, Pretoria, on Tuesday to hand over a memorandum against the employment of illegal immigrants.
News
6 hours ago

In its list of demands, Operation Dudula called on companies to hire foreign nationals only for their critical or rare skills. Other demands included that lower-paying jobs be reserved for South Africans and that companies adhere to directives on critical skills gazetted on February 2 by Motsoaledi.

An employee at Afrit, who asked not to be named fearing victimisation, alleged there were about 50 foreign nationals at the company.

“They are all over but with the documents, we won't know. They work different jobs like welding ... Some of them get more because they don't knock off, they work like prisoners,” he claimed.

The man applauded Operation Dudula and said South Africans must be put first.

“The operation is OK because our children are not working. Our rulers are failing us ... we are working with criminals. ANC are criminals,” he charged.

Put South Africans first was the demand made to employers in Tshwane.
Image: Alon Skuy

Another employee said the foreigners there had documents.

He also applauded the operation, saying: “It's working for us, it's a good thing for us because most people are not working and there is no business that you can do.”

Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe said the operation would be carried out throughout Rosslyn.

“We are launching operation Dudula in Rosslyn to ensure that industry prioritises South Africans over foreigners. They [foreigners] must be in possession of work permits that allow them to be employed in SA because having a passport does not [translate] to a work permit,” he said.

TimesLIVE

