Put South Africans first, Operation Dudula tells companies in Tshwane

Operation Dudula in Tshwane has given companies in Rosslyn 14 days to comply with their demands regarding the hiring of foreigners.

Hundreds of Operation Dudula members gathered outside the Rosslyn police station on Tuesday, from where they marched to submit a memorandum calling on companies including Afrit and Praga to “put South Africans first”.

Zandile Dabula, general secretary for Operation Dudula, said they decided to visit Afrit and Praga because they were among the larger companies in Tshwane.

“We know they have ghost employees and they've got non-documented foreign nationals. We are going to the department of employment and labour. We did submit a letter requesting a meeting with [home affairs minister] Aaron Motsoaledi but we have not received feedback,” said Dabula.

Members demanded that the authorities checked who was employed at companies and if necessary enforce the law.

Both the companies have denied the claims, saying that by far the majority of their employees were South Africans — with less than 1% of the workforce being foreigners.