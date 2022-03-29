SA will soon exit the national state of disaster, says Dlamini-Zuma

Cabinet met on Monday night and took a decision that SA must move towards ending the national state of disaster soon, but regulations will be put in place to govern the transition period.

This was announced by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday.

She said the proposed new regulations will be gazetted on Tuesday evening and the public will have 48 hours to comment.

Based on the response and analysis of the comments, President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement some time next week about when the national state of disaster will end, Dlamini-Zuma said.