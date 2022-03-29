SA will soon exit the national state of disaster, says Dlamini-Zuma
Cabinet met on Monday night and took a decision that SA must move towards ending the national state of disaster soon, but regulations will be put in place to govern the transition period.
This was announced by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday.
She said the proposed new regulations will be gazetted on Tuesday evening and the public will have 48 hours to comment.
Based on the response and analysis of the comments, President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement some time next week about when the national state of disaster will end, Dlamini-Zuma said.
Briefing the media, she said Ramaphosa in his address to the nation last week said it was the desire of government to as much as possible return to normality but in a manner that recognises the changing nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dlamini-Zuma agreed, saying this however should not be done in a reckless and abrupt manner.
“What we are going to do is publish some regulations that should remain because section 27 of the disaster management act provides for post-disaster management response and rehabilitation,” she said.
She said the new regulations are not expected to last for more than 30 days.
