Soldier arrested after road rage incident

A Mpumalanga motorist was allegedly strangled and shots were fired at his vehicle during a road rage incident.

Brig Selvy Mohlala said the motorist’s bakkie had been in a collision with a VW Golf in Ackerville on Saturday.

“After the collision, when the driver of the bakkie confronted them, an argument reportedly ensued in which the occupants of the Golf allegedly strangled him then shot at his vehicle.”

The VW’s driver and passenger — a SANDF member — were arrested.

Mohlala said police found the passenger in possession of a firearm as well as four magazines and 71 live rounds of ammunition.

“One suspect is facing charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm with ammunition while the second suspect, who is a member of the SA National Defence Force, is facing a charge of negligence with regard to the state firearm used.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.