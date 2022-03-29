Trophy hunting of rhino, leopards and elephants halted by court interdict

Trophy hunting of leopards, black rhino and elephants has been halted by an interim interdict in the Cape Town high court.

Humane Society International/Africa (HSI/Africa), which went to court after forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy earmarked 10 leopards, 10 black rhino and 150 elephants for trophy hunters in 2022, said final judgment was expected in two weeks.

Under the interim interdict, Creecy must make public all the information she used in coming to her decision.

Tony Gerrans, executive director of HSI/Africa, said the animal protection organisation would review the documentation before making its final arguments.

In its application for an interim interdict, the organisation said Creecy did not comply with the consultative process prescribed by the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act before making her decision, which meant it was invalid and unlawful.