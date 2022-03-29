×

South Africa

Underground cable fire extinguished, power restored to 90% of affected area

29 March 2022 - 07:24 By TimesLIVE
Firefighters have extinguished the underground cable fire.
Image: MMC Michael Sun via Twitter

Johannesburg emergency services firefighters have managed to extinguish a cable fire in City Power’s underground tunnels, CoJ EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said on Tuesday.

The tunnels will be inspected for structural integrity and air quality before being handed over to ⁦‪City Power.

The fire, which affected up to 3km of underground cabling, had on Monday affected power supply to most of the Johannesburg CBD, Booysens and Selby areas. City Power said it has since been able to restore electricity to 90% of customers.

