South Africa

Bad weather may cause power outages in parts of Eastern Cape, warns Eskom

30 March 2022 - 20:07 By TimesLIVE
Bad weather in some Eastern Cape municipalities predicted for Thursday may put Eskom's network at risk, potentially leaving some customers without electricity for long periods.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom on Wednesday said severe weather predicted for some parts of the Eastern Cape may put its network at risk and could affect the electricity supply for customers. 

Eskom said it was preparing for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds in parts of Buffalo City Metro, Great Kei, Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba, Ngqushwa, Mbhashe and King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipalities on Thursday.

It said inclement weather could affect the electricity supply for customers, potentially leaving some without electricity for long periods.

Eskom urged customers to be patient and follow the channels made available to log faults.

“We urge customers to treat all electricity appliances as live during this time.”

TimesLIVE

