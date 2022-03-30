×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Breakthrough in murder of ANC KZN ward councillor Thembinkosi Lombo

30 March 2022 - 21:25 By TIMESLIVE
Thembinkosi Lombo was gunned down in Greytown last month.
Thembinkosi Lombo was gunned down in Greytown last month.
Image: Supplied

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of ANC councillor Thembinkosi Lombo, Gauteng police said on Wednesday.

Lombo was gunned down in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, in broad daylight on February 25.

He was a councillor in ward 13 in the Umvoti municipality.

Col Athlenda Mathe said Lombo’s alleged killer was traced by the national task team which was formed to investigate political violence and killings in KZN.

“On Saturday March 26, police traced 20-year-old Lalelani Zondi to Jeppestown, Johannesburg,” said Mathe.

Zondi was taken back to KZN. “He has already appeared before the Greytown magistrate's court on a charge of murder and will appear again  ‪on Monday April 4,” Mathe said.

The task team has not ruled out the possibility of arresting more suspects.

After Lombo’s killing, the DA called for urgent intervention, saying Lombo's was the fourth politically motivated murder in KZN since October.

“Sadly, it seems that infighting within the ANC is continuing to cost lives and destabilise municipalities in our province,” the party said, alleging that Lombo's killing was an inside job. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Murder of traditional leader raises questions about role of KZN safety unit

The IFP says the new community safety intervention unit - established by the KwaZulu-Natal government to deal with safety challenges experienced by ...
News
1 week ago

Two arrested for murder of IFP council speaker in KZN

Two men have been arrested for the murder of IFP councillor and Amajuba district municipality speaker Reginald Ndima.
News
1 month ago

At least eight politicians have been killed in the run up to the elections, here's what you need to know

The number of murdered politicians ahead of the November 1 local government elections continues to surge, leaving many distressed.
Politics
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  2. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  3. Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will ... South Africa
  4. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  5. Nato allies split on whether they should talk to Russia’s Putin World

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot