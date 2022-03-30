Breakthrough in murder of ANC KZN ward councillor Thembinkosi Lombo

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of ANC councillor Thembinkosi Lombo, Gauteng police said on Wednesday.

Lombo was gunned down in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, in broad daylight on February 25.

He was a councillor in ward 13 in the Umvoti municipality.

Col Athlenda Mathe said Lombo’s alleged killer was traced by the national task team which was formed to investigate political violence and killings in KZN.

“On Saturday March 26, police traced 20-year-old Lalelani Zondi to Jeppestown, Johannesburg,” said Mathe.

Zondi was taken back to KZN. “He has already appeared before the Greytown magistrate's court on a charge of murder and will appear again ‪on Monday April 4,” Mathe said.

The task team has not ruled out the possibility of arresting more suspects.

After Lombo’s killing, the DA called for urgent intervention, saying Lombo's was the fourth politically motivated murder in KZN since October.

“Sadly, it seems that infighting within the ANC is continuing to cost lives and destabilise municipalities in our province,” the party said, alleging that Lombo's killing was an inside job.

TimesLIVE

