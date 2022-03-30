Foreigners face uncertainty after talks to end violence stall in Bredasdorp

More than 1,000 foreigners who fled their homes and businesses last week after being targeted by the local community need shelter and relief aid in the Western Cape.

Efforts by the municipality, religious leaders, police and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to resolve the conflict at Zwelitsha in Bredasdorp are ongoing, but have not yet been successful.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that a number of arrests had been made and numerous dangerous weapons were confiscated. Violence erupted last week when residents marched to the municipality with a list of grievances, including concerns about an influx of foreigners to the area.

Cape Agulhas municipal manager Eben Phillips said on Wednesday officials had worked tirelessly to end the conflict and the situation appeared to be fairly calm amid a heavy police presence.

“With the situation at hand the municipality is faced with a humanitarian crisis we have never faced before. [It involves] about 450 families — about 1,100 displaced non-nationals. Between the Bredasdorp mosque and the Cape Agulhas municipality we are faced with the responsibility of providing much-needed aid relief,” he said.