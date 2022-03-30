Foreigners face uncertainty after talks to end violence stall in Bredasdorp
More than 1,000 foreigners who fled their homes and businesses last week after being targeted by the local community need shelter and relief aid in the Western Cape.
Efforts by the municipality, religious leaders, police and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to resolve the conflict at Zwelitsha in Bredasdorp are ongoing, but have not yet been successful.
TimesLIVE reported on Monday that a number of arrests had been made and numerous dangerous weapons were confiscated. Violence erupted last week when residents marched to the municipality with a list of grievances, including concerns about an influx of foreigners to the area.
Cape Agulhas municipal manager Eben Phillips said on Wednesday officials had worked tirelessly to end the conflict and the situation appeared to be fairly calm amid a heavy police presence.
“With the situation at hand the municipality is faced with a humanitarian crisis we have never faced before. [It involves] about 450 families — about 1,100 displaced non-nationals. Between the Bredasdorp mosque and the Cape Agulhas municipality we are faced with the responsibility of providing much-needed aid relief,” he said.
ICYMI [VIDEO]: Hundreds of foreign nationals have been displaced after violent clashes with residents of Zwelitsha in Bredasdorp in the Western Cape. https://t.co/QgPVWwfQYL— SABC News (@SABCNews) March 28, 2022
“On Sunday evening and Monday morning we had engagements with human rights commissioner Chris Nissen after the municipality reached out to his office.
“Subsequently, the commissioner engaged the leadership of Zwelitsha and non-nationals on Monday afternoon. Later that evening the human rights commission facilitated a community meeting with the broader community of Bredasdorp.
“Residents were given the opportunity to raise their voice so that the SAHRC can establish the overall sentiment in the community.”
Mayor Paul Swart said: “During the community meeting I realised we won’t have a quick-fix solution and we cannot safely reintegrate the non-nationals back into Zwelitsha right now.”
Donations from the broader community of Cape Agulhas have been coming in.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.