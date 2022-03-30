×

South Africa

Former McDonald's employee jailed for spitting in McFlurry, demanding R150k

30 March 2022 - 15:08
Clement Seothaeng, who recorded himself in a 20-second video clip while preparing a McFlurry ice cream, has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for extortion and malicious damage to property. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

A former McDonald's employee who spat into a McFlurry ice cream has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for extortion and malicious damage to property by the Pretoria North magistrate's court.

Clement Othusitse Seothaeng was employed at McDonald’s restaurant in Montana for two years.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on September 23 2017, while at work, Seothaeng recorded himself in a 20-second video clip with his phone preparing a McFlurry ice cream without revealing his face, just a person wearing a uniform.

“However, when preparing it, he spat inside the McFlurry ice cream, mixed it and closed the cap. After recording himself, he sent the clip to the manager from a different number, [posing] as a concerned customer demanding R150,000 to avoid the video circulating on social media,” she said.

Mahanjana said the manager reported the matter to the police.

“A trap was set and Seothaeng was arrested a few days later on September 29. In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor David Molokomme asked the court to impose a sentence that will serve as a deterrent to people who used social media for antisocial behaviour for undue benefits.”

Seothaeng was handed 10 years for extortion and five years for malicious damage to property. The magistrate ordered that the sentences run concurrently

The NPA welcomed the sentence.

TimesLIVE

