×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Here are the proposed rules to replace the national state of disaster

Proposed regulations open for public comment for 48 hours

30 March 2022 - 10:10 By TIMESLIVE
Face masks will remain mandatory indoors under the proposed regulations. Stock photo.
Face masks will remain mandatory indoors under the proposed regulations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Aleksey Satyrenko

Proposed regulations to govern the transition towards ending the national state of disaster have been gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Key elements of the proposed regulations, which are open for public comment until 5pm on Friday, make the wearing of face masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, but excludes children under the age of six.

Face masks would not be required in public spaces but people would be required to stay at least 1m apart.

“The school environment is excluded from the requirement of maintaining a distance of at least 1m from another person,” said the gazette.

The proposed regulations also spell out the admission requirements for attending faith-based, religious, social, political and cultural gatherings and to places such as restaurants, bars, taverns, gyms and sporting activities.

The gazette can be viewed below, together with instructions on how to comment on them.

TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that the cabinet met on Monday night and took a decision that SA must move towards ending the national state of disaster soon, but regulations would be put in place to govern the transition period.

Dlamini-Zuma said the proposed new regulations would be gazetted and the public would be given 48 hours to comment.

Based on the responses and analysis of the comments, President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement some time next week about when the national state of disaster would end, said Dlamini-Zuma. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

What will happen to the R350 grant when the state of disaster ends? Dlamini-Zuma clears the air

The grant provides support to more than 10-million unemployed people who are most vulnerable to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
2 hours ago

Covid-19 cases in Asia surpass 100 million

Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated ...
News
2 hours ago

PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums

Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza has announced that the league will allow a return of crowds to its stadiums for the first time in two years ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  2. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  3. Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will ... South Africa
  4. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  5. Death of SA crew member aboard cruise ship ‘accidental’, says MSC South Africa

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...