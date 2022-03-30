IN PICS | ‘Our story was not supposed to end like this’: Friends and family mourn DUT student

The family of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sphesihle Duma say they cannot find peace until they get answers about their daughter’s mysterious death.

Duma, 23, known as “Sips” to her friends, was a third year dramatic arts student from Sundumbili, Mandeni.

She was last seen alive leaving a nightclub at about 1am on Thursday. Her body was found floating at South Beach about four hours later.

DUT students held a candlelight service in her honour outside the university’s Ritson campus on Tuesday night.

Sibahle Magwaza, her close friend and roommate since 2020, told TimesLIVE she last saw Duma on Wednesday. Magwaza had an evening class at 8pm and when she returned, Duma was gone and had left her cellphone charging.

“I assumed she was not far so I slept. The next morning I asked one of her cast, because we’re directing as third year students, about her and was told she was absent. That’s when I thought there’s no way she would leave without her phone and skip rehearsals.”

Magwaza give it another day as she didn’t want to alarm the family in case Duma showed up later that day.

“On Friday I decided to tell her aunt Zinhle that I hadn’t seen Sips for two days. We opened a missing person’s case because that was not like her. We started searching for her and got some leads.”

Zinhle Madela, Duma’s aunt, learnt at Point police station that a body matching her description was found floating in the sea and had been taken to Phoenix mortuary, where they identified her body.

Investigations by her friends and aunt led them to a nightclub in South Beach where they were granted access to CCTV footage.

“The footage shows her being dragged by her hair by a guy who was forcefully taking her out of the club,” her aunt said.

Madela said she stayed behind when the rest of the family returned home to KwaSwayimane because she couldn’t leave without knowing what happened.

“We’ve not found peace. We can’t cry or grieve for now because we want to know what happened.”