NSFAS thief Sibongile Mani gets bail as her legal team prepares for appeal

Tyali said Mani's sentence is subject to the provisions of Section 276 (1) i of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“That effectively means that Mani will serve one-sixth of the sentence in custody after which, subject to the discretion of the commissioner of correctional services, she may be released to serve the rest of the sentence outside, by conditions the commissioner may deem fit,” Tyali said.

This means Mani would be eligible for parole after about 10 months.

“The state will oppose the appeal, and the arguments for the opposition will be ventilated on when the appeal is heard,” Tyali added.

A technical glitch in 2017 led to Intellimali, the company contracted by NSFAS to make food and book allowance payments to students, erroneously transferring R14m into Mani’s account.

She qualified for a R1,400 monthly payment. The amount was credited to her during June 2017.

Mani did not report the error but instead spent R818,000 of the R14m.

TimesLIVE

