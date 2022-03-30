×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Teen killed by lightning while walking home from soccer practice

Simtembile Mgidi General Reporter
30 March 2022 - 12:28
The sudden storm that broke in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon ended the life of a Motherwell teen after he was struck by lightning. Stock photo.
The sudden storm that broke in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon ended the life of a Motherwell teen after he was struck by lightning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RICHARD VALDEZ

A Motherwell teenager died when he was struck by lightning during a sudden storm in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Athinkosi Nofeliti, 17, died instantly when he was struck by lightning in NU29 while returning home after soccer practice in NU30.

Nofeliti was struck at about 5.30pm while walking across an open space close to Sisulu Street in NU29.

“He passed away on the scene — he was on his way home after a soccer practice.”  

Beetge said Motherwell SAPS had opened an inquest docket.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Pensioner and two children die after lightning strikes their KZN home

Three people died when lightning struck their home during a severe storm in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Homes flooded in Cullinan as quarry wall bursts in rain-soaked Gauteng

Homes were flooded in Onverwacht in Cullinan on Tuesday after a water catchment wall at a sand mining quarry burst, according to the Tshwane ...
News
1 week ago

Two struck by lightning, flash floods on highway — and a runaway ‘double-decker’

Gauteng's stormy weather wreaked havoc overnight.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  2. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  3. Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will ... South Africa
  4. Nato allies split on whether they should talk to Russia’s Putin World
  5. Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments South Africa

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...