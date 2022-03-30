×

South Africa

WATCH | Jacob Zuma and Duduzile joke about marriage over lunch

30 March 2022 - 12:30
Former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. File photo.
Image: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla/Twitter

A video of former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla having lunch and talking about marriage has left many online in their feels. 

In the now-viral video, Duduzile can be heard jokingly telling her father he is her lunch date and Zuma can be heard laughing.

She went on to say that means she was not getting married any time soon.

Zuma can be heard saying he is pleased she is not getting married because he will spend more quality time with her.

“You’re my lunch date today, daddy. It’s not good. It means your daughter is not getting married any time soon,” said Duduzile. 

“Of course, yes. I want to stay with my daughter. I want her home,” joked Zuma. 

Duduzile was married to ANC-linked businessman Lonwabo Sambudla in 2011, before the pair reportedly split a few years later.

The latest video of dad and daughter garnered more than 200,000 views and drew mixed reactions. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

