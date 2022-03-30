WATCH | Jacob Zuma and Duduzile joke about marriage over lunch

A video of former president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla having lunch and talking about marriage has left many online in their feels.

In the now-viral video, Duduzile can be heard jokingly telling her father he is her lunch date and Zuma can be heard laughing.

She went on to say that means she was not getting married any time soon.

Zuma can be heard saying he is pleased she is not getting married because he will spend more quality time with her.

“You’re my lunch date today, daddy. It’s not good. It means your daughter is not getting married any time soon,” said Duduzile.

“Of course, yes. I want to stay with my daughter. I want her home,” joked Zuma.