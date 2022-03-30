×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Dr George Koboka

30 March 2022 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE

A memorial service is being held for slain doctor George Koboka on Wednesday.

There has been an outpouring of grief by patients and the medical fraternity after the murder of 56-year-old Diepkloof GP Koboka.

Armed men entered his surgery on Friday and proceeded to the doctor's consultation room where they shot him.

The doctor was taken to hospital where he died of his wounds.

Hours after the killing, police arrested three men aged between 23 and 33.

“The suspects might be linked with the business robbery that happened at the same surgery on March 16 where cellphones and cash were taken from patients and employees,” police said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments

“What do you guys want from me?” screamed Dr George Koboka as he confronted two gunmen who invaded his consultation room before two shots went off.
1 day ago

'Senseless killing' of Soweto doctor will leave a gap in the provision of quality medical services: Sama

The SA Medical Association says the senseless killing of popular doctor George Koboka "will leave a deep void in the provision of quality medical ...
2 days ago

Slain Soweto GP described as 'everyone's favourite family doctor'

Men who allegedly shot dead a popular Soweto doctor on Friday may be linked to a recent robbery at his medical practice.
2 days ago
