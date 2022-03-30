WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Dr George Koboka

A memorial service is being held for slain doctor George Koboka on Wednesday.

There has been an outpouring of grief by patients and the medical fraternity after the murder of 56-year-old Diepkloof GP Koboka.

Armed men entered his surgery on Friday and proceeded to the doctor's consultation room where they shot him.

The doctor was taken to hospital where he died of his wounds.

Hours after the killing, police arrested three men aged between 23 and 33.

“The suspects might be linked with the business robbery that happened at the same surgery on March 16 where cellphones and cash were taken from patients and employees,” police said.

