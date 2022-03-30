RECORDED | Student who stole NSFAS money in court for sentencing
30 March 2022 - 09:55
Education honours degree student Sibongile Mani, 31, a mother of two, was convicted of theft of nearly R1m deposited into her student account by Intellimali, a service provider for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.