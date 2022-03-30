What will happen to the R350 grant when the state of disaster ends? Dlamini-Zuma clears the air
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has reassured beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant that it will continue when the national state of disaster comes to an end.
During a virtual address on Tuesday, the Cogta minister said cabinet has resolved to move towards the end of the state of disaster. It is set to end on April 15.
She said new proposed Covid-19 regulations have been gazetted and the public has been invited to comment on these.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE R350 GRANT?
Dlamini-Zuma emphasised the R350 grant will remain, despite the end of the state of disaster.
The grant provides support to millions of unemployed South Africans who are most vulnerable to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The payment of R350 will continue but will be removed from the national disaster management after 30 days have lapsed and will continue through other means,” she said.
“It would be a pity to stop these payments abruptly. People are allowed to continue to apply for the grants and government, especially the SA Social Security Agency, will continue taking new applications.”
The grant was last month extended by a year and will expire in March 2023.
WHERE CAN I COLLECT MY R350 GRANT?
Earlier this month, the R350 SRD grant pilot project was extended to include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods outlets.
The Shoprite Group announced beneficiaries can collect their payments at its 1,286 supermarkets across SA.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
“Following the extension of the grant for another 12 months, customers can access it at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and selected OK Foods supermarket nationally.
“This enables customers to receive their grant, buy essential groceries and pay their bills at a single location,” said the group.
The latest collection points are among several introduced by Sassa to make grant collection easy for beneficiaries.
Beneficiaries can also collect their payments at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores and at post offices.
Post office payment dates are according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ ID numbers.
Here’s when you can collect your money at a post office this month:
March 30: 084 and 089
March 31: 080 and 085.
