What will happen to the R350 grant when the state of disaster ends? Dlamini-Zuma clears the air

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has reassured beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant that it will continue when the national state of disaster comes to an end.

During a virtual address on Tuesday, the Cogta minister said cabinet has resolved to move towards the end of the state of disaster. It is set to end on April 15.

She said new proposed Covid-19 regulations have been gazetted and the public has been invited to comment on these.