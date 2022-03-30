×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

What you need to know about the fuel tax ‘holiday’ proposed for motorists

30 March 2022 - 11:54
A two-month 'holiday' on fuel taxes has been proposed. File photo.
A two-month 'holiday' on fuel taxes has been proposed. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A fuel tax “holiday” has been proposed for motorists by parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy. 

On Tuesday the committee recommended government introduces a “holiday” for a limited period.

The recommendation comes at a time when many motorists are feeling the heat after the latest data from the Central Energy Fund revealed the country’s petrol price could increase by more than R2 per litre and diesel by more than R3.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time earlier this month after a R1.46/l increase. 

HOW LONG WILL THE  ‘HOLIDAY’ CONTINUE?

The committee proposed the petrol “holiday” be in place for at least two months.

“The minister of mineral resources and energy, in collaboration with the minister of finance, should develop mechanisms to address fuel increases and consider a ‘holiday’ or exemption relating to all petroleum products. No matter how costly this could be, the department would be asked to keep this in place for two months,” said committee chairperson Zet Luzipho

WILL THE ‘HOLIDAY’ SAVE ME MONEY?

The committee noted a significant portion of SA’s basic fuel price is made up of taxes and levies controlled by National Treasury, with about R3.93 of every litre going to the basic fuel levy and R2.18 to the Road Accident Fund levy.

It said these could be temporarily scrapped after petrol prices jumped above R21/l in some parts of the country.

The committee said a petrol “holiday” would take R6.11 off the cost of every litre. 

PETROL HIKES IN COMING MONTHS?

Last week finance minister Enoch Godongwana said government is in “sensitive discussions” regarding long-term options to help alleviate fuel prices and mitigate the impact of price increases in the coming months.

“I can’t reveal the details at this stage as we are in a sensitive discussion with the department of mineral resources & energy,” he said.

“Clearly, there is an intention on the part of government to take immediate steps, in particular for April and May. (This will) mitigate the impact of the price increases, even as a temporary measure, for those two months.

“The work we are doing is intended to address the immediate challenge we are facing, and a decision will be announced fairly soon.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fuel taxes should be put on hold, government told

A short-term tax exemption on all petroleum products could cushion consumers from record high fuel prices, says parliament committee
Motoring
22 hours ago

Ease the pain of fuel costs with wine — Checkers’ Sixty60 takes on petrol price

The Checkers shopping app has done it again, this time making light of rising fuel costs.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike

“We need to go back and ask whether everyone needs to be driving if they can afford to, and have the tools of the trade, to work from home," said ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  2. Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home South Africa
  3. Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will ... South Africa
  4. Nato allies split on whether they should talk to Russia’s Putin World
  5. Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments South Africa

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...