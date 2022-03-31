×

South Africa

Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate

31 March 2022 - 16:26
Hawks officers swooped in on a fraud syndicate in Johannesburg on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Orrin Singh

An alleged fraud syndicate with ties to Nigerian organised crime was dealt a crippling blow as Hawks investigators swooped on addresses across Johannesburg on Thursday.

Pre-dawn raids on properties in Edenvale and Modderfontein saw the arrests of seven people allegedly linked to a fraud syndicate that has targeted companies and people around the world. 

Sources said four Nigerians and three South Africans were detained after arrest warrants were executed in raids on Thursday. 

Dozens of Hawks tactical operation management section (TOMS) members and Hawks serious commercial crimes investigation unit members took part in the raids, some at security estates. 

Sources said the officers recovered luxury vehicles that were allegedly purchased with money generated through business email compromise scams.

Among the vehicles was a Mercedes-Benz G63 Brabus valued at R3.8m and several other luxury vehicles.

It is alleged the syndicate's leaders are Nigerians.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

US Secret Service honours Cape Town prosecutor in Black Axe case

A Cape Town prosecutor has been awarded a medal by the US Secret Service for his work on a case involving members of the Black Axe syndicate charged ...
News
1 week ago

Shoot-out unveils SA-based rapper’s alleged links to Nigerian gang

A gangland-style execution in Kempton Park has been linked to criminal organisation Black Axe
News
2 months ago

Interpol arrests another alleged Black Axe member in Johannesburg

The arrest brings to nine the number of alleged Black Axe members arrested in SA this year.
News
3 months ago
