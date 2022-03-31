Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate

An alleged fraud syndicate with ties to Nigerian organised crime was dealt a crippling blow as Hawks investigators swooped on addresses across Johannesburg on Thursday.

Pre-dawn raids on properties in Edenvale and Modderfontein saw the arrests of seven people allegedly linked to a fraud syndicate that has targeted companies and people around the world.

Sources said four Nigerians and three South Africans were detained after arrest warrants were executed in raids on Thursday.

Dozens of Hawks tactical operation management section (TOMS) members and Hawks serious commercial crimes investigation unit members took part in the raids, some at security estates.

Sources said the officers recovered luxury vehicles that were allegedly purchased with money generated through business email compromise scams.

Among the vehicles was a Mercedes-Benz G63 Brabus valued at R3.8m and several other luxury vehicles.

It is alleged the syndicate's leaders are Nigerians.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

