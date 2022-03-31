Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile Mani if it keeps her out of jail

The National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday explained that while Mali was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, she could possibly only spend 10 months behind bars.

The NPA explained that Mani’s sentence is subject to the provisions of section 276(1)i of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“That effectively means that Mani will serve one-sixth of the sentence in custody after which, subject to the discretion of the commissioner of correctional services, she may be released to serve the rest of the sentence outside, by conditions the commissioner may deem fit,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Mani’s conviction and sentence have been the subject of debate with some feeling the sentence imposed was too harsh.

The SA Union of Students greeted the sentence with “utter regret, disappointment and sheer discombobulation”.

Saying while it did not condone the undue use of the funds by Mani, “The court, we feel, was ludicrously harsh, to the point of lunacy juxtaposed against previous cases and incidents of corruption, fraud and misappropriation.

“We further feel that the court was found absent to the socioeconomic realities of SA, in the sense that we believe that majority of South Africans, placed in the very same situation, they would, as with stumbling across a R5,000 roll of money, spend it.”

The SAUS said: “We are currently in the process of establishing legal processes to assist her to appeal this case, as we firmly believe a higher court might find differently as it pertains to her sentence.”