FlySafair jet makes unexpected landing after 'technical issue'

FlySafair had to divert a flight destined for Cape Town and land in Gqeberha due to what the airline described as a “minor technical issue”.

The low cost carrier told customers in an update on its website that flight FA143 had departed from East London at 3.20pm on Wednesday and “shortly after take-off, the crew became aware of an issue”.

“In the interest of safety, the decision was made to divert to Gqeberha.”

The airline described the incident as a “minor technical issue” but did not elaborate.