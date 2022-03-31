I’m feeling nauseous: Is it food poisoning, a tummy bug or Covid-19?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 symptoms can develop between two and 14 days after exposure to the virus and are usually accompanied by respiratory symptoms, including coughing, shortness of breath and muscle or body ache.

If you are experiencing both gastrointestinal problems and respiratory issues, it is advised to speak to a doctor or get tested for Covid-19.

ARE GASTROINTESTINAL SYMPTOMS MORE COMMON WITH THE BA.2 OMICRON VARIANT?

BA.2 or “stealth Omicron” is now the dominant Covid-19 variant in the US and several countries in Asia and Europe.

Several doctors, including US vaccine expert Dr Risa Hoshino and Canadian emergency physician Chuck Wurster, have reportedly cited gastrointestinal symptoms among Covid-19 patients in recent weeks.

Though these accounts may be anecdotal, the link between gastrointestinal symptoms and the variant is still being studied.

