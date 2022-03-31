'Too harsh' or 'justice served'? — Sibongile Mani's sentence splits Mzansi
Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student Sibongile Mani’s conviction and sentence have prompted mixed reactions on social media, with many saying she is a “low hanging fruit” compared with “real criminals”.
Mani, on Wednesday, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for theft relating to R14m erroneously credited to her account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in 2017.
East London regional court magistrate Twanette Olivier found Mani guilty of stealing R818,000 of the funds.
She was entitled to a R1,400 allowance from the scheme and was accused of failing to report the R14m when it was credited to her account incorrectly. She instead embarked on a spending spree.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Mani’s sentence is subject to the provisions of section 276(1)i of the Criminal Procedure Act, which could see her eligible for parole after about 10 months. She would then finish the rest of the sentence under correctional supervision.
Mani was arrested in May 2018 by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit after IntelliMali opened a case of theft.
In a statement, released ahead of her sentencing, the NSFAS said it was saddened by her conviction.
It said it had not incurred any financial loss from the ordeal.
“No public funds were lost in the unfortunate process that led to the R14m error and the R818,000 that was subsequently misappropriated by the student.
“Preliminary investigations by the service provider (IntelliMali) had established that these funds belonged to the university, and not NSFAS as initially believed,” said the NSFAS.
ANC Youth League Eastern Cape spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said the charges against Mani were ill-conceived and the sentence was too harsh.
“It is true that the money received by the student was not due to her. It is also true that there was the wise option of alerting the university or NSFAS about the error. However, the argument that this was theft is a stretch,” he said in a statement.
Godlimpi said Mani was guilty of “foolishness” and that the appropriate sentence would have been a suspended sentence bound to community service, not jail time.
“The real crime worth the energy of the state is the combination of incompetence and corruption that is plaguing NSFAS. Here we simply have a case of a young person from an impoverished background committing an error of judgment when an unforeseen amount landed in her account. This could have happened in the case of any other young adult in similar circumstances,” Godlimpi said.
He said there was no criminal intent but rather a case of foolishness in what to do immediately after seeing this amount in her account.
“The very act of splurging on booze, groceries, fashion items etc was enough to demonstrate that this is more a case of childishness than grand thuggery,” said Godlimpi.
The SA Student Union of Students said the court failed to serve justice.
“We believe that today justice was not served because justice partially served is injustice! The reality is that Sibongile did not break into a vault and steal R14m,” said Saus.
On social media, many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, expressed their views on the sentence.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
Sibongile Mani should not be facing prison time while ANC politicians are comfortable in their luxury vehicles and looting our taxes.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 30, 2022
Mani must be supported to appeal her sentence & conviction. This is draconian. Money was erroneously debited into her account. The reasoning is absurd,the judicial officer even goes on abt wht she spent the money on. If our aim is corrective behavior,community service is enough.— Nonceba Mhlauli (@NoncebaMhlauli) March 30, 2022
Sibongile Mani is the scapegoat— Moffat Manganyi (@murphy_moffat) March 30, 2022
Who authorised the payment. We want those who authorised the payment to account too.
In South Africa we always deal with the lower fruit hanging.
#NSFAS must tell us who was in charge
🚮🚮🚮🚮
South Africans: The NPA must go after low hanging fruit.— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) March 30, 2022
Sibongile Mani sent to jail for five years for stealing NSFAS money.
South Africans: Why is the NPA going after low hanging fruit? Where are the real criminals?
Theft is theft. It must all be treated the same.
Sibongile Mani was just a Child who needed guidance, we live in a country where apartheid thugs are easily forgiven but when coming to a Black Child they won't hesitate to bury you alive 💔. pic.twitter.com/fYwLuNAfIk— Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) March 30, 2022
Sibongile Mani prosecuted in a flash and sentenced to 5 years while those ANC officials & appointees who looted SOE’s to destruction still walk around after many years laughing in the face of justice. 🤷♂️🇿🇦— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) March 31, 2022
While we are still on the sentencing on Sibongile Mani #nsfas14mstory Do we know what happened to the person who sent the money? Do we at least have a name ke?— Belinda Pheto (@BelindaaPheto) March 30, 2022
Cabanga, Sibongile Mani chows R800k NSFAS money ko monateng. The judge is clear 'Do not start at the beginning, go straight to jail for 5 years'. Yet policians against whom there are serious allegations of corruption still play monopoly games in comfort.— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) March 30, 2022
