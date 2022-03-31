'Too harsh' or 'justice served'? — Sibongile Mani's sentence splits Mzansi

In a statement, released ahead of her sentencing, the NSFAS said it was saddened by her conviction.

It said it had not incurred any financial loss from the ordeal.

“No public funds were lost in the unfortunate process that led to the R14m error and the R818,000 that was subsequently misappropriated by the student.

“Preliminary investigations by the service provider (IntelliMali) had established that these funds belonged to the university, and not NSFAS as initially believed,” said the NSFAS.

ANC Youth League Eastern Cape spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi said the charges against Mani were ill-conceived and the sentence was too harsh.

“It is true that the money received by the student was not due to her. It is also true that there was the wise option of alerting the university or NSFAS about the error. However, the argument that this was theft is a stretch,” he said in a statement.

Godlimpi said Mani was guilty of “foolishness” and that the appropriate sentence would have been a suspended sentence bound to community service, not jail time.

“The real crime worth the energy of the state is the combination of incompetence and corruption that is plaguing NSFAS. Here we simply have a case of a young person from an impoverished background committing an error of judgment when an unforeseen amount landed in her account. This could have happened in the case of any other young adult in similar circumstances,” Godlimpi said.

He said there was no criminal intent but rather a case of foolishness in what to do immediately after seeing this amount in her account.

“The very act of splurging on booze, groceries, fashion items etc was enough to demonstrate that this is more a case of childishness than grand thuggery,” said Godlimpi.