WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Candice Thurston
In this episode of The Family Table: let’s talk about hair and deracialising it with founder of hair and beauty salon chain, Candi&Co
31 March 2022 - 06:00
The Family Table is a weekly episode where inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea. Watch this latest episode with business executive and entrepreneur Candice Thurston.
The Family Table sits down with Candice Thurston, a business executive and entrepreneur with a passion for inclusivity. Candice shares more about how she has pioneered the natural hair-care space, her personal triumphs and her ambition to allow more women to feel liberated.
• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.
TimesLIVE
