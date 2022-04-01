×

South Africa

Bogus lawyer jailed for swindling businessman out of R500,000

01 April 2022 - 16:40
The Oudtshoorn regional court has thrown the book at a bogus lawyer who swindled a victim out of R500,000. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA

A bogus Western Cape lawyer exchanged designer suits for orange prison garb this week after a court found him guilty of swindling a businessman out of R500,000.

The Oudtshoorn regional court handed Dale Ronald Harmse, 50, a 23-year jail sentence for fraud, money laundering and impersonating a lawyer on Wednesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said the case dates back to 2020, when Harmse duped the victim into depositing R500,000 into an account he claimed to be a trust account. It later turned out it was Harmse’s account.

Pojie said the victim was told Harmse was a “good advocate” when he was introduced to him.

“Initial investigations suggest they met in Oudtshoorn, where the bogus advocate convinced him to transfer an amount of R500,000 from his business account into a so-called trust account which was later found to be that of [Harmse],” said Pojie.

Relations between the businessman and Harmse soured when the businessman could not pay employees’ salaries. The businessman reported him to the police.

“It was then discovered that [Harmse] disappeared with the money of the complainant. Background checks by the investigation officer also confirmed that [Harmse] is not a registered legal practitioner.”

Pojie said the investigating officer traced Harmse to Krugersdorp, Gauteng, in December 2020. He was arrested and taken to Oudtshoorn, where he stood trial.

“Western Cape provincial management has commended the investigating officer and those who had assisted him for their dedication and commitment which led to the arrest and subsequent conviction of [Harmse].

“The provincial commissioner [Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile] was pleased with the harsh sentence and hopes it will deter potential criminals from committing similar offences.” 

