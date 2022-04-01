×

South Africa

'Cable breakage' leaves home affairs systems offline countrywide

01 April 2022 - 11:59 By TimesLIVE
A cable breakage has left home affairs services offline. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Instinia

Home affairs services are offline countrywide because of a “cable breakage”, the department said in a statement on Friday.

The department of home affairs wishes to advise members of the public that its systems are offline nationwide.

“This unfortunate incident is caused by a cable breakage which connects to the State Information Technology Agency (Sita). A team of home affairs and Sita technicians is working tirelessly to ensure that the cable breakage is resolved.”

The department said its services were limited to passport collections.

Handwritten death certificates will be issued for burial purposes, with computerised certificates to be issued when the system is back online.

“We are waiting for Sita to give us information on the estimated time of restoration of the system.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this unfortunate network failure.”

TimesLIVE

