WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa testifies at SAHRC hearings into July unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to appear before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) national investigative hearings into the July 2021 unrest and looting.

“The commission launched the investigative hearings to exercise its constitutional and statutory mandate in relation to the causes of the unrest as well as the impact of the unrest on human rights,” said Ramaphosa’s office.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.