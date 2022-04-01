Day of reckoning for perjurer Bathabile Dlamini as court decides whether she will be jailed or fined

Dlamini, who in her last court appearance was supported by the ANC’s suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and national executive committee member Tony Yengeni, appeared to be in disbelief after Khumalo’s judgment.

She had been charged with perjury following a ConCourt judgment in 2018 after an inquiry into whether she should pay costs in her personal capacity for the social grants payments debacle.

One of the issues investigated by the inquiry, which was headed by retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe, was whether Dlamini had appointed work streams of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to ensure Sassa could take over the payment of social grants from Cash Paymaster Services.

The ConCourt said the inquiry found Dlamini appointed individuals to lead the parallel work streams and those individuals reported to her. The work streams were supposed to report to the Sassa executive committee, not to the minister.

Dlamini denied lying under oath when she said the workstreams did not report to her..

However, Khumalo said all evidence pointed to workstreams reporting to her.