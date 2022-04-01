Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud

A fraud syndicate which operated out of Johannesburg and swindled a US-based company out of around R7.3m was taken down in raids across the Johannesburg on Thursday.

Hawks serious commercial crimes unit investigators and US Secret Service agents arrested seven people believed to be linked to a Nigerian organised crime syndicate that specialised in fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said the suspects were four men and three women aged between 25 and 42.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering.

TimesLIVE understands the women are SA nationals whose bank accounts were used by their boyfriends, who are Nigerian nationals, to funnel money swindled from their US-based victims.