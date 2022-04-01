Here’s what sentence you think Bathabile Dlamini should receive

ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini will learn her fate when she is sentenced in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Dlamini was found guilty of perjury after a Constitutional Court judgment in 2018 on an inquiry into whether she should pay costs in her personal capacity for the social grants payments debacle.

Johannesburg magistrate Betty Khumalo said there was sufficient proof the former social development minister gave false evidence when she testified before the inquiry.

Dlamini’s lawyer Tshepiso Mphahlane asked the court for leniency and a small fine, saying she earns R70,000 from the ANCWL and a R40,000 monthly pension payment as a former MP.

He said Dlamini's income from the league was not permanent as she might not be re-elected at the end of her term.

Prosecutor Matthew Rampyapedi argued handing Dlamini jail time “would not be far-fetched”. He said as a senior government official, Dlamini should be exemplary and asked for a sentence that will send a strong message about lying under oath.

TimesLIVE asked readers what sentence they think Dlamini should receive.

Most (70)% said she should get jail time, 8% said a hefty fine would do and 22% said they would wait to see what the judge decides.