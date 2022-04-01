IN PICTURES | Bathabile Dlamini fined R200k for perjury as the rest of the 'gang' have their say outside court

Despite his insistence that she could not afford the fine, Dlamini arrived in court dressed in what appeared to be a designer outfit and shoes and sporting an expensive handbag.

She completed the look with gold earrings, a large gem in each, a gold necklace and a large gold ring on her wedding finger.

As ANCWL president, Dlamini, 59, earns R70,000 a month to which she adds a R40,000 pension. She has two dependents according to court records.

Dlamini sat forward as she listened to the barely audible proceedings.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo was scathing in her sentencing.

Dlamini was convicted of lying under oath last month when she gave false evidence in 2018 on the appointment of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) work streams.

The inquiry looked at whether Dlamini had appointed work streams to ensure the agency could take over the payment of social grants from Cash Paymaster Services

Khumalo said it was untrue that Dlamini did not benefit from the Sassa debacle.

"[Perjury] is a serious offence,” Khumalo said, “the sentence needs to deter her from committing the same offence again and it needs to deter would-be offenders.

“She is still an active member of society, people look up to her, she is a role model and millions looked up to her for their grant.”