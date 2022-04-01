‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Sibongile Mani verdict

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the sentence handed to Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani, saying it is a curious conviction and sentence.

The education honours degree student was this week sentenced to five years in jail for the theft of more than R800,000 in National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds.

On Wednesday the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed her R1,500 bail had been extended after her lawyer said she would appeal her conviction and sentence.

“Hers is a curious conviction and sentence. Ordinarily, when a person is erroneously paid more than the contracted amount, the owner is entitled to a delictual claim under unjustified enrichment,” claimed Madonsela.

“I know of no case where the erroneous recipient was considered a criminal and jailed.”