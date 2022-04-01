Joburg fraud syndicate accused who allegedly scammed US company appear in court

Seven suspects alleged to be part of a Johannesburg-based fraud syndicate made their first appearance in the Palm Ridge commercial crimes court on Friday.

The accused were named as Emmanuel Opeyemi Akindunmade, 42, Nomzamo Buthelezi, 25, Lerato Letsholo, 28, Ifeanyi Onyeama, 38, Olatunde Bada, 26, Vintam Magamba, 31, and Sunday Ajayi, 38.

They are charged with fraud and money laundering.

The group was arrested on Thursday after raids by the Hawks and the US Secret Service on several residences across Johannesburg.

The Hawks-led operation comes after the suspects allegedly worked together to defraud a US based mental health institute out of R8m using a business email compromise (BEC) scam.

According to Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo, “The suspects’ apprehension emanates from an extensive investigation relating to business email compromise fraud scam allegations where approximately $500,000 (about R7.3m) was swindled from a US-based entity in April 2020 and thereafter transferred into different SA bank accounts.”