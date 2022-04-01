×

South Africa

Muted and mild April Fool's Day loses its spark for battered South Africans

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
01 April 2022 - 17:35
One Day Only super special April Fool's Day deal.
Image: SUPPLIED

Corruption-weary, battered by a pandemic and struggling through load-shedding and unemployment, South Africans appear to have marked April Fool’s Day in muted fashion this year.

Repeated comments on Twitter were about how the annual celebration commemorated by playing jokes and spreading hoaxes on April 1 was cancelled because nothing could top what is actually happening in the country.

But there were a few die-hards who still decided to give it a go.

Woolworths took to Instagram with a joke about chicken-flavoured chocolate.

Rotisserie chicken-flavoured Chuckles - Woolworths' April Fool's Day offering.
Image: Instagram

Sharing a Photoshopped image of its popular chocolate malt treats Chuckles, Woolworths announced: “We’re super excited to announce our newest creation — Rotisserie Chicken-flavoured Chuckles!”

OneDayOnly captured attention by offering a 90% discount on a 140m-long Russian yacht.

The “Oligarch’s megayacht” — valued at R100m — was “a steal”, priced at R9,999,999.

The advert was poking fun at oligarchs — Russian tycoons who have lost fortunes as a repercussion of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Flight Centre Travel Group in SA used April Fool’s Day to launch its new travel product — a top class meal on a first-class “flight”.

“Guests will be able to experience the joy of the first-class flying experience at a fraction of the usual price, thanks to the aeroplane never leaving the ground,” said Flight Centre MD Euan McNeil.

“Fine dining lovers looking for a different experience can now  be ‘passengers’ in a first class or up to three hours and enjoy five-star on-board cuisine while enjoying an ‘in-flight’ movie or entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba seemed to have been caught off guard when he fell for an April Fool's prank by Radio 702 and One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane. 

With the help of radio host Bongani Bingwa, Maimane “announced” he had joined the ANC and was hoping to secure the position of deputy chairperson of the party at its conference in December.

Bingwa tweeted the news while One South Africa Movement also shared a statement testifying to this. 

Mashaba took to his Twitter page, sharing this as “breaking news”.  Several comments, shares and “likes” later, he deleted the tweet when he realised he had been caught in an April Fool's prank. 

Maimane cleared the air.

TimesLIVE

