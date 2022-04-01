Muted and mild April Fool's Day loses its spark for battered South Africans

Corruption-weary, battered by a pandemic and struggling through load-shedding and unemployment, South Africans appear to have marked April Fool’s Day in muted fashion this year.

Repeated comments on Twitter were about how the annual celebration commemorated by playing jokes and spreading hoaxes on April 1 was cancelled because nothing could top what is actually happening in the country.

But there were a few die-hards who still decided to give it a go.

Woolworths took to Instagram with a joke about chicken-flavoured chocolate.