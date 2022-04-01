WATCH LIVE | Bathabile Dlamini sentencing

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini is due to be sentenced in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday after she was convicted of perjury.

Dlamini’s lawyer had pleaded with the court to be lenient on her, but it remains to be seen whether the court would be merciful and give her a fine or suspended sentence instead of sending her to prison.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.