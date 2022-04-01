×

South Africa

RECORDED | Bathabile Dlamini sentencing

01 April 2022 - 09:47 By TimesLIVE

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini is due to be sentenced in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday after she was convicted of perjury.

Dlamini’s lawyer had pleaded with the court to be lenient on her, but it remains to be seen whether the court would be merciful and give her a fine or suspended sentence instead of sending her to prison.

