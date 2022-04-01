RECORDED | New top cop Sehlahle Masemola introduced to media

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele is on Friday introducing the newly appointed national commissioner, Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola.

Masemola's appointment was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. He will replace Gen Khehla Sitole. Ramaphosa's decision to terminate Sitole's contract was done 'by mutual agreement', says presidency in February.

TimesLIVE

