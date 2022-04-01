×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

RECORDED | New top cop Sehlahle Masemola introduced to media

01 April 2022 - 14:28 By TimesLIVE

Police minister Gen Bheki Cele is on Friday introducing the newly appointed national commissioner, Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola.

Masemola's appointment was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. He will replace Gen Khehla Sitole. Ramaphosa's decision to terminate Sitole's contract was done 'by mutual agreement', says presidency in February.

 TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Why soft-spoken Masemola got the top cop job

A team player who represents everything SA needs in a police boss and who wears his badge with pride.
News
5 hours ago

'Secrecy' around appointment of police commissioner 'a concern'

While a number of political parties have welcomed the appointment of the new national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, some have ...
Politics
9 hours ago

'Experienced with a good track record': Ramaphosa on Gen Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured South Africans the newly appointed police commissioner, Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, is an experienced police ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Bheki Cele 'optimistic, enthusiastic' about working with new commissioner

After strained relationships with the outgoing police commissioner, Khehla Sitole, police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday threw his weight behind the ...
News
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL | SA’s future is in your hands, Masemola. Let’s hope you’re cop to it

A firm hand and honesty about what it will take to repair the police’s image after July 2021 are what’s needed
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate South Africa
  3. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News
  4. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  5. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails