IN PICTURES: Wonder and breathtaking performances as the circus comes to the Mother City

McLaren Circus is celebrating its 17th year of entertaining families across SA. It is currently touring Cape Town, where it all began.

The spectacular 2022 adrenaline-pumping show will be moving from Muizenberg to Milnerton this coming week.

The city withdrew the circus' permit on Tuesday, after the SPCA issued it with a notice of alleged contravention of the Animals Protection Act, but reinstated it subject to compliance with the conditions set out by the SPCA.

Senior TimesLIVE photographer Esa Alexander was at the circus' show in Muizenberg to capture all the entertainment.