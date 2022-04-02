×

South Africa

‘It will just further divide the community’ — what you said about ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s arrest

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 April 2022 - 16:00
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was released on R1,500 bail.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini and his release on bail, saying it will divide communities.

Dlamini was granted R1,500 bail on Monday after he was arrested last week in connection with the alleged ransacking of a Soweto home belonging to EFF member Victor Ramerafe. 

Ramerafe was supported by the EFF when he opened a case against Dlamini.

Speaking outside the Soweto police station where Ramerafe laid the charge, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo labelled Dlamini a “toy soldier” who deliberately targets the vulnerable.

Dlamini was detained at the Johannesburg Central police station. He said being at the station would connect him with his ancestors and freedom fighters who were detained and died there.

He thanked EFF leader Julius Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, for giving him a “spiritual awakening”.

Malema denied the allegation.

“I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people.

“As we speak, I am at a farm in Limpopo monitoring pregnancy tests of cows. The next thing I hear is I am the one who called for the arrest of Nhlanhla. Where would I be getting such powers to do that?” he told Motsweding FM.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers what they thought about the arrest.

Most (41%) believe it will “further divide the community”, 31% said it was the right decision because “Operation Dudula is dangerous” and 28% said police were simply doing their job by bringing Dlamini in for questioning.

The debate continued on social media.

“His arrest will earn him a huge following and admiration as a man who fights for his community and gets prosecuted for it,” claimed one user.

Vongai Zhou said Dlamini “undermined the justice system”.

“He would be a hero if he used the correct channels to attract the president’s attention, but he forced his way through. Political issues cannot be solved overnight like mushrooms.”

Manuel Zitha said Dlamini “loves SA and its citizens”, while Pumla Gugwana said she supported Dlamini and Operation Dudula “from day one” and urged him to continue voicing the issues faced by communities.

Thulas Ngwenya said: “We cannot run away from the fact that what this guy and his crew are doing is vigilantism. They are fighting for the right cause but in the wrong way. We cannot promote lawlessness.”

