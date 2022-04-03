Fuel hydrant 'glitch' delays passengers at King Shaka International Airport

Passengers were left fuming after an apparent technical glitch with the fuel hydrant system at Durban's King Shaka International Airport caused flight delays on Sunday.

Several unhappy passengers took to social media to express their frustration, posting pictures of flight boards showing delays and long queues of travellers waiting to board.

Many assumed that the airport had run out of fuel.

One passenger tweeted: “No fuel at King Shaka. So no planes can take off!