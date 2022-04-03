×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Perjury is lying to a court': Freedom Under Law on sentencing of Bathabile Dlamini

03 April 2022 - 13:23 By TIMESLIVE
Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury and sentenced to four years in prison, half suspended, with the option of a R200,000 fine. File photo.
Bathabile Dlamini was found guilty of perjury and sentenced to four years in prison, half suspended, with the option of a R200,000 fine. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

The sentencing of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, convicted of perjury, demonstrates that the justice system is capable of dealing fittingly with criminality in high places.

That’s the view of Freedom Under Law (FUL) which on Sunday said it was gratified that its efforts to clean up the mess at the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) had borne some fruit.

“The sentence underlines the seriousness of the offence of which she was convicted,” the legal non-profit organisation said in a statement.

“Essentially, perjury is lying to a court. That she, a minister, was untruthful was all the more deplorable. Had she succeeded in her dishonesty, and prevented the Constitutional Court from effectively resolving the social grants crisis, beneficiaries would have been even more vulnerable. Moreover, the elaborate and complex court process would have been wasted — at taxpayers’ expense.”

Dlamini faced a charge of perjury after allegedly giving false evidence during her testimony under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the Sassa fiasco, TimesLIVE reported previously.

The matter dates back to a tender to pay out social grants awarded to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) that expired but was renewed repeatedly. Dlamini was accused of failing to make sure Sassa was capacitated to pay out social grants after the contract with CPS expired. The court was forced to extend the contract even though it had been found to be illegal.

In a unanimous judgment, the ConCourt found her personally liable for 20% of the costs of the Black Sash and Freedom Under Law‚ including the costs of two counsel.  

“Nobody can be pleased to see a once powerful person humbled. But Freedom Under Law is gratified that its ongoing battle to clean up the mess at Sassa has borne some fruit. More importantly, Friday’s sentencing ... demonstrates that our justice system is capable of dealing fittingly with criminality in high places,” said FUL.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

RECORDED | Bathabile Dlamini sentencing

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini is due to be sentenced in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday after she was convicted of ...
News
2 days ago

Mampara of the week: Bathabile Dlamini

Bathabile Dlamini has perfected the art of whataboutism.
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Bathabile Dlamini fined R200k for perjury as the rest of the 'gang' have their say outside court

Despite being given two weeks, ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini was unable to come up with the R100,000 needed to pay her fine ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa
  2. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  3. Judge gives pastor a scripture lesson along with R350,000 defamation award News
  4. ‘We will similarly escort the ANC out of our lives in 2024’ — 6 key reactions ... South Africa
  5. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails