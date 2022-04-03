Scam alert! Beware of 'agents' asking you to pay to be on a waiting list for a government house

The Western Cape department of human settlements has warned of a scam requiring people to pay for government housing assistance.

It said the scam has spread online in recent weeks and asks people to either pay a deposit (or holding fee) for a government house, to pay to be approved for a government housing opportunity, or to pay for the processing of an application.

“Residents should be aware that no payment is required to be placed on the housing demand database (waiting list), to apply for a housing subsidy, or any related government housing service.

“With regard to the sale of any house, it is important to note and request a copy of the title deed from the seller, or some form of proof that the house up for sale is in fact legally owned by the seller. Without such proof, it is not advisable to exchange any money or proceed with any sale,” it said.

They said the scam preys on those wanting to move up the waiting list.

“In many instances, vulnerable residents fall prey to these scams in the hope of being assisted, or bumped up the waiting list, for a government housing opportunity. In most cases, money exchanged due to fraudulent scams is not recovered”, said Phila Mayisela, acting head of department.

The department urges residents to be alert to requests for money involving government housing and know that:

No exchange of money is needed to get approval for a government-subsidised house.

You do not have to pay to be on the housing database.

Proof of ownership should be requested before proceeding with the sale of any house.

DO I QUALIFY FOR A GOVERNMENT HOUSE?

The department explained that to be considered for a government housing opportunity, citizens need to be registered on the housing database at their local municipality.

You can register by visiting your nearest municipal housing office, or apply online via the Western Cape Government app.

To qualify for a government subsidised house, residents need to:

Be registered on the housing demand database at your nearest municipality.

Be a SA citizen or have a permanent residency permit.

Be 18 years or older.

Be married or living with a partner.

Be single or divorced and have proven financial dependents permanently living with you.

Earn a household income of R3,500 or less, before deductions.

Not be current or previous property owners.

Not have received a housing subsidy from the government before.

“The department also has various subsidies available to assist residents earning between R3,500 and R22,000 gross monthly household income. Enquiries can be made at any municipal housing office,” it added.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.