South Africa

Three children killed as severe storms hit KwaZulu-Natal

03 April 2022 - 12:42
Three children perished in storms that battered parts of the province. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Severe storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday claimed the lives of three children.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Sunday that disaster management teams were deployed to respond to incidents.

“In the Harry Gwala district, three children died as a result of weather-related incidents,” Cogta said in a statement.

“In the first incident that took place in the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma local municipality, a 10-year-old-boy and a 15-year-old girl were swept away while trying to cross a local river in an area called Bethlehem.

“In the second incident, heavy rains and strong winds led to a structural collapse of a house. In this incident one fatality was reported and it's believed to be that of a child.”

Local disaster management teams were dispatched to provide support to the affected families.

“Residents that have been affected by the inclement weather conditions are urged to contact their respective leadership at ward level so that adequate support can be provided,” added the department.

Disaster management teams are continuing with assessments of affected areas.

TimesLIVE

