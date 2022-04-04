‘All Zuma wants is a fair trial and will leave no stone unturned,’ foundation says on SCA ruling

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the recent ruling by the Supreme court of Appeals (SCA) is “disappointing but not unexpected”.

The appeals court dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s leave to appeal against his corruption prosecution. This included his attempt to remove state advocate Billy Downer from the trial.

Zuma’s corruption trial is scheduled to start on April 11. He and French arms company Thales face several charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

In a statement, the foundation said Zuma’s legal team will approach the president of the SCA for clarity on the ruling. It said it was “astounded by the glaring vagueness and the ambiguity” of the decision.

“A blanket approach and routine order of dismissal do not provide the required clarity. Court judgments are there to provide legal certainty and clarity so subjective inferences are avoided.

“All litigants are entitled to know the exact and real reasons why their cases are successful or not, and this is not the case here,” claimed the foundation.