Armed hostage-takers pull a Houdini on cops at heavily guarded KZN supermarket

Six armed hostage-takers who held staff at a supermarket in Sundumbili on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast were nowhere to be found when police entered the building.

The police task force and K9 unit and private security officers surrounded Boxer Cash and Carry on Monday morning when staff were taken hostage, but the men managed to escape.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said Sundumbili police were called out to an armed robbery at the supermarket in the early hours of the morning.