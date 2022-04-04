Cops offer R50,000 for info that could help find Amahle Thabethe, missing since 2019

On that day, Thabethe was playing on the street with other children when an unknown man approached them, asking for directions to a certain house.

Thabethe volunteered to show the man the house and was never seen again.

“At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue and white T-shirt and black jeans with pockets the printed with hearts,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said.

Sello said a task team was formed to investigate and has followed up on all information received.

She said anyone with positive information that could lead to Amahle or the perpetrator(s) is requested to contact Sgt Theo Jacobs on 082 319 9865 or 081 442 4258.