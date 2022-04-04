Covid-19 regulations: These restrictions will remain for now

3) International travel

“The existing provisions with respect to international travel remain in place. This means that travellers entering SA will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. If a traveller does not submit a vaccine certificate or proof of a negative Covid-19 test, they will be required to do an antigen test on arrival. If they test positive for Covid-19, they will need to isolate for 10 days,” Ramaphosa said.

4) R350 social relief grant

“Directions that provide for the payment of the special R350 social relief of distress grant will remain in place. This will enable the department of social development to finalise the regulations that will allow the payment of the grant to continue.”

5) Driving licences

“Directions that provide for the extension of the validity of learners' licences, driving licence cards, licence discs, professional driving permits and registration of a motor vehicle will remain in place.”

All other regulations immediately fall away as from midnight on Monday.

These include isolation of people in schools, access to old age homes, on public transport, on initiation practices, on cargo transportation, and on criminalisation of non-adherence to these rules.

“The end of the national state of disaster also means that the coronavirus alert levels will no longer apply,” Ramaphosa added.

He stressed that vaccination is the country’s best defence against the virus, reminding SA that it reduced the chances of future waves of infection .

Ramaphosa said this meant citizens are each taking more individual responsibility for protecting their health and the health of others.

“Our greatest responsibility is to make sure that we are vaccinated against Covid-19 and to encourage others to get vaccinated.”

Ramaphosa said it has been learnt that the virus is unpredictable, and that the situation can change rapidly. He said while the virus continues to circulate, it is not causing the same levels of severe illness that require hospitalisation or the same number of deaths.

“While the pandemic is not over, and while the virus remains among us, these conditions no longer require that we remain in a national state of disaster.”

