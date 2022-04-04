×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | ‘Smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on N1 behind tanker

04 April 2022 - 12:15
Gauteng traffic police say they will investigate after a video of a man sitting in a shopping trolley while holding onto a moving petrol tanker on a national road circulated on social media. File photo.
Gauteng traffic police say they will investigate after a video of a man sitting in a shopping trolley while holding onto a moving petrol tanker on a national road circulated on social media. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng traffic police will investigate a video shared by motorists showing a person sitting in a supermarket shopping trolley and racing on the N1 highway in the rain while holding onto the back of a fuel tanker.

The trolley rider, wearing a yellow hooded jacket with a cap inside, can be seen sitting down while clinging to the back of the moving truck. He waves at passing vehicles and smiles at times, while holding on with one hand. The number plate of the tanker is visible but it is unclear when the footage was recorded.

On Monday Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said authorities would investigate the footage.

An overhead sign on the highway, captured in the video, indicates the truck is travelling on the N1 in Johannesburg. The trolley appears to belong to a retailer and the truck is branded as an Engen fuel tanker. Rain and water spraying all over the person does little to dampen the spirits of the trolley rider, who gestures to a passing motorist.

Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to be vigilant and avoid low-lying bridges as the rain continued on Monday.

After persistent rain on Sunday, the SA Weather Service issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain which will continue from the early hours on Monday throughout most of the day.

These conditions were forecast for Gauteng, western Mpumalanga and the western bushveld in Limpopo.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Limpopo businessman identified as reckless driver of Range Rover on Moloto Road

The driver of a red Range Rover who was seen in a viral social media video driving recklessly has been arrested, the Road Traffic Management ...
News
3 months ago

Don't rush or leave late! — Eastern Cape MEC cautions motorists as Easter weekend approaches

Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has made a passionate plea to road users to be extra careful on the roads.
News
2 days ago

Gauteng motorists warned to be vigilant as rainy weather persists

Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to be vigilant and to avoid low-lying bridges.
News
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  2. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa
  3. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  4. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  5. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails